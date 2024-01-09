ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Up to $34.84

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.84, but opened at $37.30. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $37.11, with a volume of 1,725,930 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

Further Reading

