ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $13.89

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.89, but opened at $14.21. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 12,827,606 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 426,000.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

