ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $13.89

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.89, but opened at $14.21. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 12,827,606 shares trading hands.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 1.2 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
