Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.60.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.16. 582,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.26.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 322.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

