Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 0.96% of ArrowMark Financial worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 29,184 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 262,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

BANX stock opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. ArrowMark Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $19.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.16.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from ArrowMark Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 10.2%.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

