Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Buys 151,305 Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,731,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,305 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 3.59% of Performant Financial worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Performant Financial by 639.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,106,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,705 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Performant Financial by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 8,210,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,916,000 after purchasing an additional 823,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Performant Financial by 362.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 789,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Performant Financial by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 681,389 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Performant Financial by 381.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 446,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Performant Financial stock opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60. Performant Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $29.96 million for the quarter.

PFMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Performant Financial Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, and analytics services in the United States. The company identifies improper payments resulting from incorrect coding, procedures that were not medically necessary, incomplete documentation, and claims submitted based on outdated fee schedules; and provides first party call center and other outsourced services.

