Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,765 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Etsy worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after buying an additional 118,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Etsy by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,720,000 after buying an additional 1,415,378 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Etsy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after buying an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Etsy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,749,000 after buying an additional 28,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Etsy by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,601,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,104,000 after buying an additional 1,023,665 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $649,060.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,696.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Etsy from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Etsy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Etsy from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Etsy Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $77.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.93. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $636.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.75 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

