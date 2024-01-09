Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,739 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $50.26.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

