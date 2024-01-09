Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Buys 306 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $202.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.06 and its 200 day moving average is $193.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $133.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $217.22.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

