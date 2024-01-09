Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,074 Shares of Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.25% of Portman Ridge Finance worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. 28.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Portman Ridge Finance news, major shareholder Repertoire Partners Lp sold 9,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $168,423.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 316,633 shares in the company, valued at $5,395,426.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 83,171 shares of company stock worth $1,447,263 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTMN opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.76. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $23.72. The firm has a market cap of $175.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.16 million. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 10.41% and a positive return on equity of 13.84%. Analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.86%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -336.58%.

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

