Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $312.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.33. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $251.00 and a one year high of $329.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.86.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

