Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $5.93 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,877 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $69,261,000 after acquiring an additional 207,702 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 46,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in CVS Health by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.9 %

CVS opened at $80.68 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $93.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $103.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

