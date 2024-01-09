Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in 3M by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $108.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $129.90.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.10.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

