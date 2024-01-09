Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Purchases 18,270 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 510,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,270 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 10.3% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Viemed Healthcare by 75.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Viemed Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Viemed Healthcare by 22.5% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viemed Healthcare Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VMD stock opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a market cap of $279.06 million, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

