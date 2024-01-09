Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,200 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHIL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 39.6% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 22,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 318.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 24,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Insider Activity at Diamond Hill Investment Group

In related news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total value of $255,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total value of $255,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,593,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $161.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $465.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.17. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.86 and a 52-week high of $193.20.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.35%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

(Free Report)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.