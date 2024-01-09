Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Research Solutions were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Research Solutions by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 252,932 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Research Solutions by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 152,714 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Research Solutions by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 48,583 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Research Solutions by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 30,290 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Research Solutions by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 21,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Research Solutions ( NASDAQ:RSSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 million. Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Research Solutions, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

RSSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Research Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.35 price target on shares of Research Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Peter Derycz sold 13,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $37,233.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,289,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,815,669.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,630 shares of company stock worth $183,879. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

