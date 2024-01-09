Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 16,230 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 36.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,230 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in OLO were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of OLO by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 485.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get OLO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on OLO shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on OLO in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. William Blair cut OLO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on OLO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on OLO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

OLO Price Performance

Shares of OLO opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $9.12.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $57.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. On average, analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at OLO

In related news, CRO Diego Panama sold 13,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $76,833.54. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 581,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,202.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $48,193.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,340.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Diego Panama sold 13,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $76,833.54. Following the sale, the executive now owns 581,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,202.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,977 shares of company stock valued at $219,523. 39.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About OLO

(Free Report)

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.