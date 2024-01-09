Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 80,175 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 80,175 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 26,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.53.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

