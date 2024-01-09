PVG Asset Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

PVG Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 3.5% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.24. 14,770,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,558,469. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.55 and a 200 day moving average of $184.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.