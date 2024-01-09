PVG Asset Management Corp Grows Position in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report) by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Checkpoint Therapeutics makes up about 1.3% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. PVG Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.51% of Checkpoint Therapeutics worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CKPT. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 17,799 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CKPT traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.18. 196,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,089. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23.

Checkpoint Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CKPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CKPT. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

