PVG Asset Management Corp Invests $912,000 in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 comprises 6.2% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. PVG Asset Management Corp owned about 0.09% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter worth $34,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 272.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 291.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 332.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at ProShares UltraShort S&P500

In other news, major shareholder John Joseph Dorsey bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Trading Up 0.2 %

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

NYSEARCA:SDS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,520,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,003,865. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $46.73.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

