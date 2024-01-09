PVG Asset Management Corp Makes New $254,000 Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Boston Scientific accounts for about 1.7% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BSX. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

BSX traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $59.13. 3,671,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,588,903. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average of $53.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of 71.24, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $59.40.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,380 shares of company stock valued at $7,428,848 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

