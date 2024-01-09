PVG Asset Management Corp Purchases New Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HACK. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 29,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter valued at about $259,000.

NYSEARCA HACK traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $60.50. The company had a trading volume of 90,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,157. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average is $53.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $61.12.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

