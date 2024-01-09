PVG Asset Management Corp Sells 66,926 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

PVG Asset Management Corp lessened its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,926 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 10.3% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. PVG Asset Management Corp owned about 0.27% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,069.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000.

NYSEARCA:ULST traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $40.42. 44,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,732. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $40.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.24.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

