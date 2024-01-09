Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) were down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 155,457 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 149,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.05.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter. Pyxis Tankers had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 43.32%.

Institutional Trading of Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 5.2% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 85,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 8.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pyxis Tankers by 92,366.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 38,794 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Pyxis Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

