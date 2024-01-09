Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Air Products and Chemicals in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.23. The consensus estimate for Air Products and Chemicals’ current full-year earnings is $12.98 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on APD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.45.

NYSE APD opened at $272.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.97. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $251.63 and a 12-month high of $320.90.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

