Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Acquired by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Qiagen comprises approximately 4.3% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sycomore Asset Management owned about 0.19% of Qiagen worth $16,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 16.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 255,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after buying an additional 35,297 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Qiagen by 14.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Qiagen by 9.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in Qiagen by 22.1% during the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Qiagen during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen Stock Performance

QGEN traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $44.99. 1,177,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,717. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QGEN shares. TheStreet lowered Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Qiagen from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Qiagen

About Qiagen

(Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.