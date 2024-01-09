QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,950 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 1.3% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.8% during the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 42.1% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 307,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.5% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 113.0% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $138.94. 838,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,442,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $146.89. The company has a market cap of $154.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.82.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,840,120. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

