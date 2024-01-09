Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Quebecor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$38.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.50 to C$41.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.09.

Shares of Quebecor stock traded down C$0.09 on Tuesday, hitting C$31.64. 89,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,355. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 468.25. The company has a market cap of C$4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.73. Quebecor has a 52 week low of C$27.25 and a 52 week high of C$35.61.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

