Rakesh Thakrar Buys 29 Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) insider Rakesh Thakrar purchased 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 519 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of £150.51 ($191.85).
Rakesh Thakrar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 5th, Rakesh Thakrar bought 32 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 473 ($6.03) per share, for a total transaction of £151.36 ($192.94).
Phoenix Group Price Performance
PHNX stock traded up GBX 7.20 ($0.09) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 525.80 ($6.70). 990,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,962. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.46. The company has a market cap of £5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.22, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 494.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 506.54. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 436.40 ($5.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 647 ($8.25).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Phoenix Group Company Profile
Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.
