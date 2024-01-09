Rakesh Thakrar Buys 29 Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) insider Rakesh Thakrar purchased 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 519 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of £150.51 ($191.85).

Rakesh Thakrar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

On Tuesday, December 5th, Rakesh Thakrar bought 32 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 473 ($6.03) per share, for a total transaction of £151.36 ($192.94).

Phoenix Group Price Performance

PHNX stock traded up GBX 7.20 ($0.09) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 525.80 ($6.70). 990,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,962. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.46. The company has a market cap of £5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.22, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 494.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 506.54. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 436.40 ($5.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 647 ($8.25).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHNX. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 718 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 400 ($5.10) to GBX 415 ($5.29) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 620 ($7.90) to GBX 640 ($8.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 770 ($9.82) to GBX 739 ($9.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 630 ($8.03) to GBX 540 ($6.88) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 617 ($7.86).

View Our Latest Research Report on Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.