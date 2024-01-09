Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NASDAQ:METCL)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5625 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% stock opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58.
About Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00%
