Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) shot up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.12 and last traded at $22.10. 252,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,435,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on METC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Insider Transactions at Ramaco Resources

In other news, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $35,798.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,083,332 shares in the company, valued at $13,368,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 2,901 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $35,798.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,083,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,368,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 316,623 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $5,613,725.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 730,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,950,133.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,626,787 shares of company stock worth $27,908,729 over the last 90 days. 45.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in METC. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 532.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 1,259.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

