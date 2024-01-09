Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Rave Restaurant Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RAVE

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Up 7.9 %

NASDAQ RAVE opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.40. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.09 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 8.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.