Raymond James Boosts Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $120.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CROX. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

Get Crocs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crocs

Crocs Trading Up 20.3 %

CROX stock opened at $104.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.89. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.93.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.16. Crocs had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 72.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $426,655.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,531 shares in the company, valued at $11,297,890.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,092 shares of company stock worth $1,485,514 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $865,000. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Crocs by 27.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Crocs by 11.9% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.