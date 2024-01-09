Raymond James Boosts Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Price Target to $16.00

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.9 %

NASDAQ FUSN opened at $9.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a current ratio of 11.63. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $664.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of -0.88.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,136.55% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. The business had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fusion Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC raised its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.