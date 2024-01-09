Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $117.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $112.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.90.

Raymond James stock opened at $112.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.41 and a 200-day moving average of $104.60. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,840 shares of company stock worth $1,315,040 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,441,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

