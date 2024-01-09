Raymond James Raises Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target to $12.00

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.53.

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.72. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.02%. The business had revenue of $456.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 419,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alignment Healthcare news, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $28,898.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,188,221 shares in the company, valued at $7,010,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 419,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,298 shares of company stock valued at $96,650. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 4.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 13.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

