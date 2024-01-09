Raymond James Trims AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Target Price to $10.00

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of AngioDynamics

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $254.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 35.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 97,632 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.