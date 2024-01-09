RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Position Boosted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.20% of RBC Bearings worth $13,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RBC. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.7% during the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 16.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 19.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period.

RBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.71.

RBC Bearings stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,816. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.97. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $288.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.44.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John J. Feeney sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $72,860.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RBC Bearings news, VP John J. Feeney sold 302 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total transaction of $72,860.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total transaction of $83,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,091 shares of company stock valued at $12,049,813. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

