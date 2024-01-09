Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Lifted to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RBGLY. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6,978.00.
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.
