Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $48.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $49.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RRR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $51.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day moving average of $45.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 2.10. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $54.63.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $411.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.87 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 159.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 601.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

