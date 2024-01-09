Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 11126560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

Red Rock Resources Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £2.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.14.

Red Rock Resources Company Profile

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

