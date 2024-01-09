Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Price Performance

NYSE REED opened at $1.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Reed's alerts:

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reed’s will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

Recommended Stories

