Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 41.8% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 9.6% in the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 11.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.77.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.31. The stock had a trading volume of 280,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,592. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $167.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.33.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

