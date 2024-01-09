Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Resources Connection from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RGP

Resources Connection Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84. Resources Connection has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $436.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $163.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.89%.

Insider Activity at Resources Connection

In related news, Director David P. White sold 2,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $36,725.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at $145,606.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Resources Connection

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGP. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 483.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 70.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 41.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Resources Connection during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Resources Connection during the second quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Resources Connection

(Get Free Report)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.