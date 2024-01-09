Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 175.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RVNC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $41.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RVNC

Revance Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %

RVNC traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.26. The company had a trading volume of 702,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $37.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.02. The company has a market cap of $637.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.28. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.42% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. The firm had revenue of $56.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.49 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,958,000 after purchasing an additional 138,683 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,247,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,338 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 66.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,902,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,615 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 31.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,596,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,711,000 after acquiring an additional 617,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,902,000 after purchasing an additional 196,797 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.