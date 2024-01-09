Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $41.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics Stock Down 15.6 %

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. The stock has a market cap of $619.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.92. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $37.98.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $56.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.49 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 193.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.