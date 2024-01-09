Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RVMD. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.27.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.54. Revolution Medicines has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $35.60.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.02. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revolution Medicines news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $45,972.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $967,019.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,053.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $45,972.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,663 shares of company stock valued at $2,832,491 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,600,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after acquiring an additional 118,930 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,474,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,121,000 after acquiring an additional 214,383 shares during the period.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.

See Also

