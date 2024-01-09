Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.93. 61,853 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 346,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ribbon Communications from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $203.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ribbon Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 19.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.