River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap (LON:RMMC) Trading Up 2.3%

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap (LON:RMMC – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 154.90 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 151.38 ($1.93). Approximately 31,242 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 25,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148 ($1.89).

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 145 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 144.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.02 million and a PE ratio of -207.37.

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Company Profile

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The fund is managed by River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

