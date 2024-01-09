River Oaks Capital LLC Decreases Stake in CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

River Oaks Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,445 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,058 shares during the quarter. CapStar Financial comprises approximately 2.9% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. River Oaks Capital LLC owned approximately 0.66% of CapStar Financial worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CapStar Financial by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 511,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 130,949 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of CapStar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 112,796 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 630,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 107,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after purchasing an additional 65,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CSTR stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $18.58. 12,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $384.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.80. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $19.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09.

CapStar Financial Announces Dividend

CapStar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CapStar Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CapStar Financial Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

